Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

OAKRIDGE – Highway 58, the Willamette Highway, will be closed for about four hours on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, for crews to recover a semi-truck that went over the bank last week, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.

The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. between Crescent Lake and the east end of Oakridge.

Travelers should take alternate routes, delay travel or expect a long wait.

The full closure is needed to remove the truck safely. Three wreckers will pull the semi-truck up the embankment and the process will block the entire road.

Tags