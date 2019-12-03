OAKRIDGE – Highway 58, the Willamette Highway, will be closed for about four hours on Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, for crews to recover a semi-truck that went over the bank last week, according to an Oregon Department of Transportation news release.
The road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. between Crescent Lake and the east end of Oakridge.
Travelers should take alternate routes, delay travel or expect a long wait.
The full closure is needed to remove the truck safely. Three wreckers will pull the semi-truck up the embankment and the process will block the entire road.