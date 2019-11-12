Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A rollover crash Saturday evening on Highway 97, north of Midland, claimed the life of a Klamath Falls man, according to an Oregon State Police report.

On Saturday, at approximately 10:48 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 near mile post 281.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic, operated by William Ogle, 23, of Klamath Falls, was traveling north when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.

Ogle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and Oregon Department of Transportation.

Tags