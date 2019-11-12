A rollover crash Saturday evening on Highway 97, north of Midland, claimed the life of a Klamath Falls man, according to an Oregon State Police report.
On Saturday, at approximately 10:48 p.m., OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 near mile post 281.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a red Honda Civic, operated by William Ogle, 23, of Klamath Falls, was traveling north when for unknown reasons his vehicle left the roadway and rolled several times.
Ogle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and Oregon Department of Transportation.