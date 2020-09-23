Directional fencing that will help guide deer and other animals to a newly constructed highway underpass beneath Highway 97 in northern Klamath County has been approved by the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The project is one of eight recently approved by the Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund. The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the grants earlier this month. The grant for $10,000 was recommended by both the Oregon Hunters Association and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Dr. Karl Wenner, chairperson for the Conservation and Recreation Advisory Committee, said the Gilchrist grant is being supplemented with an additional $60,000 from the Pew Charitable Trust.
When combined with money already set aside for the project, the $1 million project will be completed this fall. Wenner said the underpass is already built but explained the grant money will be used to build an 11-mile long fence that will direct animals to the underpass.
Wenner, a retired Klamath Falls orthopedist who heads the commission, noted the eight projects are part of the first round of grant funding made available from the OCRF. The commission was established in 2019 by the state legislature in House Bill 2829. He said organizations that were selected will soon begin work on projects that protect fish and wildlife, restore their habitat and connect people with nature.
“Now more than ever, the people of Oregon are recognizing our connections to Oregon’s natural places,” Wenner said, referring to the increase in outdoor recreation caused in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. “This first round of projects is a momentous opportunity to demonstrate the diversity of great organizations working to ensure that all Oregonians have opportunities to enjoy our state’s fish, wildlife and outdoor recreational areas across the state.”
Other projects receiving grants include work by North Douglas Betterment to remove invasive species and improve nesting habitat for western pond turtles on the Applegate Wildlife Pond. Wenner noted pond turtles, which could become a candidate for the endangered species list if populations continue to decline, are also found in the Klamath Basin.
In addition, the Audubon Society of Portland will continue the Backyard Bioblitz program that began during the pandemic to engage urban residents in collecting wildlife data in their own yards and neighborhoods; The Ochoco Trails partnership will begin planning for a sustainable trail network in the Crooked River National Grassland to encourage outdoor recreation, connect locals and visitors to public lands, and reduce trail conflicts while protecting wildlife habitat.
On the Oregon Coast, the Elakha Alliance is studying the feasibility of restoring sea otters to the coast to improve the health of kelp ecosystems, including the potential interactions between sea otters and coastal tribal communities and fisheries stakeholders.
“This is a very good way to get a very desirable animal back on the coast and restore that ecosystem,” Wenner said.
Another project will assist Cascadia Wild and Defenders of Wildlife to collaborate with Refugee and Immigrant Student Empowerment (RISE) and other organizations that help connect high school students with wilderness areas while setting trail cameras to document the presence of rare carnivores.
In addition, Trout Unlimited and Caldera will allow public school students from Central Oregon and urban youth from Portland to work with the Forest Service on sockeye and spring Chinook salmon habitat restoration work on Link Creek and the Metolius River.
In eastern Oregon, the Friends of the Owyhee will complete a short-term, detailed survey of Succor Creek in the Owyhee basin searching for signs of presence of beavers along the creek.
The Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund is a public-private partnership that supports projects to implement the Oregon Conservation Strategy and connect people with the outdoors. Donations to the fund can be made at the coalition website at OregonIsAlive.org.
Since its inception, Oregon Conservation and Recreation has raised approximately $180,000 through donations from more than 10,000 contributors. Wenner said the fund has received many small donations averaging around $10 from people purchasing hunting or fishing licenses, aquatic invasive species permits or parking passes as well as direct donations through OregonIsAlive.org. The fund has also received sizable donations from foundations looking to help implement conservation and recreation projects on-the-ground.
A second round of small grants is now available. For information, visit the website at www.dfw.state.or.us/conservationstrategy/OCRF/grants.asp. The deadline to apply for the next round is Oct. 21.