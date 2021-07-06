OAKRIDGE – Repairs to damage from a semi truck crash will close one lane of a section of OR 58 Willamette Highway near milepost 55.5 for about two weeks.
The lane closure is in place now and will continue after the full closure of the highway on Wednesday, July 7.
The closure is needed to remove a truck that crashed on June 27.
Repairs begin Thursday, July 8, to hold the slope below the road in place, rebuild and repave the shoulder, and replace the guardrail.
On Wednesday, July 7, between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m. there will be no access between mileposts 51 and 57 until the operation is complete.
Westbound Oregon Highway 58 will be closed at milepost 73. Large vehicles will have a spot to turn around. There will be local access to locations between milepost 73 and milepost 57.
Eastbound Oregon 58 will be closed in Oakridge. There will be local access to locations between Oakridge and milepost 51.
Travelers should take alternate routes or delay the trip until after the closure.
Oregon Highway 126 McKenzie Highway, Oregon Highway 22 and Oregon Highway 138 are wildfire recovery areas and travelers should prepare for numerous cleanup work zones and delays on these routes.
A crane will be used to lift the truck from its location 200 feet down the embankment in a tree-covered area. The slope is steep and fragile, and boulders fell as crews unloaded the truck’s cargo this week. Crews need daylight to safely work around the truck.
Emergency services are staging equipment to respond to any wildfire emergency.