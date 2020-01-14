High winds are expected in northern and eastern Klamath County, as well as western, central and eastern Lake County, according to a news release.
National Weather Service (NWS) in Medford announced high wind warnings expected from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, with south winds expected at 15-25 miles-per-hour (mph) and gusts up to 55 mph anticipated. The strongest winds will be in the Summer Lake area and Highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake.
NWS anticipates that high winds will down trees and power lines, with widespread outages expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for vehicles with a high-profile. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of homes during the windstorm and avoid windows.
According to NWS, the high winds will bring with it moderate-to-heavy snow in the Crater Lake area, making travel difficult and potentially leading to road closures. Travelers are encouraged to check weather and road updates.