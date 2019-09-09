A vehicle and foot chase ended early Sunday morning when the suspect, covered in dirt and manure, was captured in a field east of Klamath Falls by local law enforcement, according to a news release.
Early Sunday morning at 12:36 a.m. two Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies observed a vehicle being operated recklessly in the area of Crater Lake Parkway and South Sixth Street. An attempt to stop a 1998 Dodge pickup began a vehicle pursuit at high speeds heading into the downtown Klamath Falls area. Speeds approaching 75 miles per hour led to the pursuit being “terminated” by a KCSO supervisor due to the extreme risk to public safety.
The pickup was spotted again by the KCSO a short time later and another attempt at stopping it led to a second pursuit on Foothills Boulevard which continued through a portion of the south suburban area where the pursuit was terminated once again.
Shortly after the second pursuit ended the pickup was again located and followed out of town where a third pursuit began southbound on Highway 39 toward Merrill. The pickup reached 95 miles per hour when the driver attempted to cross a ditch and became stuck south of Chin Road. The driver ran on foot and was pursued by deputies aided by K9 “Bullitt” and handler Officer Trahern Fox of the Klamath Falls Police Department. The subject was taken into custody in a field, wet and covered with dirt and cow manure.
Arrested, treated and released from Sky Lakes Medical Center, and lodged in the Klamath County Jail was Daniel Olane, 22, of Redmond, Ore. Olane was charged with attempt to elude (vehicle), attempt to elude (on foot), reckless driving, reckless endangering, and felony possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the Klamath Falls Police Department for the mutual aid provided in capturing the subject. Interagency cooperation is critical to effective law enforcement in Klamath County.