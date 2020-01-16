With Klamath city and county schools closed, all athletic activities were postponed or cancelled Thursday.
Mazama's basketball games against Hidden Valley have been rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 28, with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m. The game was previously pushed up from Friday to Thursday due to a shortage of officials.
In California, Butte Valley has postponed its basketball games against McCloud to Tuesday, Jan. 23, and pushed the game time up due to winter weather conditions. The girls will now play at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 5 p.m.
Lakeview and Paisley's boys and girls basketball games have cancelled due to the weather, as has Tulelake.
This will be updated as more information becomes available.