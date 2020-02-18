Combining two annual events at the Klamath County Museum Saturday lived up to organizers’ hopes of drawing more history enthusiasts to both 1800s Days and the Heritage Gun Show instead of hosting them as separate shows on separate dates as in previous years.
Although many of the exhibited firearms went beyond the time period and historical activities portrayed by the 1800s-era living historians, the respective subject matters often complemented each other and resulted in no apparent confusion on the part of attendees.
The 23 pistols and 23 rifles exhibited by private collector David D. Wilson, for example, reflected the interests of Cascade Civil War Society re-enactors who concentrate on the history of the Frontier before and after the 1860s but don’t display the same original artifacts. Wilson could point to “an evolution of firearms” in part of his collection, starting with the Richmond 1862 version of the .52-caliber Sharps breech-loading carbine and going through a succession of Trapdoor Springfield .50-70 and .45-70 infantry rifles and carbines through the 1880s.
The CCWS collection that is displayed annually, by contrast, consisted mostly of reproductions and muzzle-loading black powder arms its members demonstrated twice Saturday by loading and firing blank black powder charges according to Civil War Army manuals’ procedures.
Wilson, a West Virginia native born in 1939, said many vintage guns started disappearing as he grew up and he wanted to preserve them.
“I just followed up to get guns before they disappeared,” Wilson said, crediting support at home with enabling him to pursue this interest. “I have a very sympathetic wife who puts up with me.”
He could even claim a personal lineage to the 1860s that connected him to an important military figure in the Civil War, Maj. Gen. James H. Wilson, who commanded Federal cavalry throughout the conflict and in different Northern armies including the top command in the Western theater that captured Confederate President Jefferson Davis at war’s end.
Not all of the Civil War living history related to directly to combat, as shown by Adeena Klein’s U.S. Sanitary Commission display that included samples of materials supplied by the commission through fundraising efforts for use by soldiers at the front.
“A big thing they did was related to hygiene,” Klein said one of the Sanitary Commission’s many efforts in support of Union soldiers. “They simply sent soap to the front.”
The care packages they sent, however, usually included many more simple necessities such as buttons, sewing kits and beautiful quilts. Sanitary commission members at the front would also work hard to identify soldiers killed in battle and send word to their relatives at home, Klein said.
The Museum brought dozens of rifles, pistols and shotguns from its vault that covered the 19th and 20th Centuries in peacetime as well as war. Some of the notable 20th Century rifles included the Japanese Arisaka and the U.S. 1903 .30-06 Springfield, but museum volunteer Cliff Ambers could single out two 19th Century American rifles as his favorites. The 1857 Colt Revolving Rifle was one of the first partially successful repeating long arms that was used in the Civil War, but Ambers acknowledged its adoption was limited due to its too-often-realized potential for chain-firing when all five chambers in the cylinder went off at once—shooting the user’s hand that was holding the rifle’s stock.
A Model 1873 Winchester repeating rifle was especially notable for how it was recovered and donated to the Museum. Ambers said Jerry Wolff found the rifle in the Williamson River below the Modoc Point Road Bridge while scuba diving in 1986. The firearm is in remarkable condition for the many years it spent submerged.
CCWS member Paul Whiteeagle Rios offered a completely different display from the mountain man era that featured furs from animals taken by trappers and natives, including raccoons, badgers, muskrats and otters.
An additional attraction was music provided by the Old Time Fiddlers in a show not always featured in previous years.
Museum-goers also got the opportunity to learn about the contentious election of 1860 in Oregon. A CCWS military re-enactor portrayed an Oregon settler war veteran who gave speeches as a candidate for the Legislature in support of the Republican presidential nominee Abraham Lincoln and his picked pro-Union and anti-slavery man for the U.S. Senate, Col. Edward Baker, while attacking Oregon secessionist Gen. Joseph Lane, pro-slavery presidential hopeful John C. Breckinridge and Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Stephen Douglas.
Museum officials recorded a strong response by the public with at least 150 registered visitors at the downtown Klamath County Museum for the Saturday events.
“It was a pretty busy day,” said Museum Director Todd Kepple.
“As always there are volunteers with both of these events who put on a fantastic show,” he said. “Having people with special knowledge make this a great show.”
(Notes: Whiteeagle is the correct spelling for Paul Rios’ native name. Photo of event should be forthcoming from Klamath County Museum in news@heraldandnews.com. Call Marv Collison at 541-887-9577 if there are questions or cutline information is needed.)