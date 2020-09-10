With hundreds of people evacuating the Chiloquin area because of the Two Four Two Fire, local organizations are seeking donations to help those who have had to flee their homes. Here’s a guide of what to give and how to give it:
Klamath Food Bank: Drop off fresh produce and nonperishables at 3231 Maywood Dr., Klamath Falls, between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Volunteer to help sort and pack produce Monday through Thursday. Print and fill out a volunteer application (found at www.klamathfoodbank.org/index.php/volunteer-opportunities) and bring it to the food bank for an interview between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cash donations can also be made on the food bank’s website.
Klamath Falls Gospel Mission: Drop off nonperishables, clothes, hygiene products and gift cards to local businesses at 1931 Mission Ave., Klamath Falls. Their most needed items include:
■ Jackets
■ Deodorant (men’s and women’s)
■ Toothpaste
■ Combs and hairbrushes
■ Nail clippers
■ “The things we just take for granted that are always in our junk drawer,” according to executive director Ammond Crawford.
Those interested in volunteering to serve meals can go to www.kfallsmission.org/volunteer.php. Cash donations can be made to the mission at www.kfallsmission.org/giving.php, in person or over the phone at 541-882-4895. *The mission has space for fire evacuees, who can stay there and receive three meals a day free for up to 30 days with no questions asked.
Grange Co-Op: Drop livestock feed, pet feed, water bowls and blankets off at 2525 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week. No used clothing please.
Klamath Farmers Online Marketplace: Customers can drop off nonperishables, diapers, baby formula, personal hygiene products, new or gently worn men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, cash, fuel cards, bottled water and grocery store gift cards at the pickup spot at the Herald & News building, 2701 Foothills Blvd., Klamath Falls, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Red Cross, Klamath Falls Chapter: Donate to the national organization at www.redcross.org or by calling 1-800-HELP-NOW.
Chiloquin Fire and Rescue: Drop off non-perishable foods, water, Gatorade and personal hygiene products for firefighters at 156 S 2nd Ave., Chiloquin. They will not accept home-cooked meals but are accepting quick snacks like nuts, fruit, jerky, granola bars and chips. Personal hygiene products they will take include baby wipes and Chapstick. Those in Klamath Falls wishing to help firefighters can take donations to Kingsley Field, which will take them to the fire crews. Chiloquin Fire and Rescue said they’ve already received donations from the food bank and local businesses.
Klamath Falls Warming Center: 35 beds and food available if needed for people to be safe, sleep, get connected to resources, etc. They are located at 235 S Laguna, Klamath Falls. 541-883-2286. Available for anyone who evacuated or is fighting fire.
If you or your organization are accepting donations and would like to be added to this list, please email news@heraldandnews.com with what donations you need and how they should be dropped off. This list will continue to be updated.