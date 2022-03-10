FILE — A student wears a mask and face shield in a 4th grade class amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington Elementary School on Jan. 12, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom delayed a closely watched decision on lifting California’s school mask mandate Monday, Feb. 14 even as other Democratic governors around the country have dropped them in recent weeks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Klamath Union High School freshmen eat lunch during orientation on Sept. 7, 2021, in Klamath Falls. Mask mandates will be eased at Klamath city and county schools on March 12.
With a new optional mask policy going into effect at the Klamath County School District and Klamath Falls City Schools on March 12, over half of the city employees are in favor of the decision.
In a survey conducted three weeks ago by Maureen Lundy, president of the Klamath Falls Education Association, she found more teachers to be in favor of the new policy, yet a sizable portion still disapproved.
Overall, 57% of the teachers of the Klamath Falls City Schools that were surveyed were in favor of not having to wear masks anymore, 35% wanted to keep the mask mandate and 8% said they needed additional information at the time the poll was conducted. Lundy says the county schoolteachers are generally more in favor of the new policy than the city teachers.
The city’s classified union paraprofessionals including secretaries, bus drivers and kitchen staff had higher rates of approval for the optional mandate compared to teachers. Around 78% wanted to see masks eliminated and around 22% wanted to keep them.
Lundy explained that many school employees are feeling COVID and mask fatigue and are ready to move forward. For employees who are uncomfortable with the new mandate, especially teachers in such close proximity to their students, Lundy suggested they continue to do what makes them feel safest.
“I have some members who are really concerned about losing the masks, because they might have an underlying health condition or another reason so they’re just much more cautious,” Lundy said. “I’ve encouraged any teacher who is concerned about it to continue to wear a mask.”
The local districts announced the optional mask policies for teachers, students and staff would go into place coinciding with an easing of COVID mask orders from Gov. Kate Brown.
City schools have more than 2,600 students while the county district has close to 7,000 students.
Brown coordinated her easing of mask mandates and allowing school districts to decide the polices in conjunction with fellow Democratic governors Jay Inslee of Washington and Gavin Newsom of California.