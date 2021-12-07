The Herald and News was once again chosen to host a Report for America journalist, one of just a few newsrooms nationwide to land the prestigious program three years in a row.
The journalist, who will join the newsroom in the summer of 2022, will focus on housing and economic development in the Klamath Basin.
Editor Tim Trainor said that newspapers, like many other industries, have struggled to recruit and retain qualified staff during the pandemic, so the award comes at an opportune time.
“The organization provides us with high-quality candidates and significant financial assistance to help us employ them,” said Trainor. “We’re grateful for their continued support of our newsroom and the work we’re doing here in the Klamath Basin.”
Report for America on Wednesday noted the Herald and News will host one of 150 new reporting positions nationwide. The selections were made mostly on the basis of which newsrooms defined the most compelling gaps in coverage and plans to deploy corps members well.
“Yes, local news is in crisis — but this batch of newsrooms also fills us with tremendous hope,” said Steven Waldman, president and co-founder of Report for America. “Newsrooms across the country are pushing to cover essential local beats like schools and rural areas, at the same time they try to better represent all of the people in their communities.”
Based on feedback from the field, Report for America is expanding into more rural communities, with more than 40 new positions available to reach areas hardest-hit by newsroom closures.
Report for America, which is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, is a two-year program (with an option for three years) that delivers a wide-range of benefits to its corps members. Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, it provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking, and memberships to select professional organizations.
To help connect corps members to the community, they are required to complete a service project, which often includes engaging middle or high school students in journalism related activities.
Applications are accepted until Jan. 31. Corps members are selected via a highly-competitive, national competition. Last year, more than 1,800 applications were received.
“Make no mistake, the greatest threat to democracy is the collapse of local news,” said Charles Sennott, GroundTruth chief executive officer and co-founder of Report for America. “We are excited to welcome these newsrooms and look forward to empowering them to meet the growing information needs of the communities they serve.”