Rancher Ted Birdseye has been working with anyone who will help solve his wolf problem. His latest effort involves building a 3-mile long electric fence around his entire ranch.
The Herald and News won four awards in the Oregon Newspaper Association’s 2021 newspaper contest. The winners were announced Saturday in virtual event, due to the pandemic.
Tim Trainor won third place in the “Best Story of the Year” category for “Rancher, wolf try to be good neighbors.” The story detailed Prospect rancher Ted Birdseye and OR-7, the famous wolf who made his den just up the road from Birdseye. Judges called it “a balanced, engaging tale of an unusual situation.” The Klamath Life magazine in which it was printed also won the third place award for best special section/issue.
Former reporter Becca Robbins won two second place awards. Her story ”Jail reductions hold off COVID, but what about crime?” won in the best government coverage category. Judges said it “was a clearly written piece that explained a unique phenomenon exceptionally well. Every paragraph moved the narrative along cleanly and clearly. That it did so without hype is a credit to the author’s professionalism.”
And Robbins’s article ”KOTI’s Lyle Ahrens signs off” won for best personality feature. Judges said it was “an enjoyable read” that illustrated Ahrens’s ability to connect with the community and his lighthearted nature.
