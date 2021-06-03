The Herald and News added two new journalists to its staff this week, increasing its coverage at a critical time for the Basin.
"We're really excited to bring in some talented, experienced staff to help cover our community," said editor Tim Trainor. "It's especially exciting to add a visual reporter to help document the stories and people of our region. That is something that we have been missing for awhile and we're really excited to have it back."
Arden Barnes is new to the Klamath Falls community and will serve as a photojournalist for the paper. She is also a Report for America fellow.
Barnes was born and raised in Cynthiana, Ky., and graduated from the University of Kentucky in May 2020. Most recently, she was a freelance photojournalist with clients such as NPR, USA Today, BloodHorse Magazine and the Lexington Herald-Leader. She was previously an intern at the Sacramento Bee and received a Reinke Grant for Visual Storytelling to visually document Harrison County, Ky., through the Boyd's Station Project 306.36.
She is the oldest of five siblings and enjoys swimming, hiking and being outdoors in general. She said is very excited to explore Klamath Falls and the wider Basin through new trails and through her camera lens.
Reporter Rick Childress also comes from Kentucky and is new to Klamath Falls.
Born and raised in Lexington, Ky., Childress attended the University of Kentucky. After graduating into the pandemic, he covered that university and Kentucky higher education for the Lexington Herald-Leader until moving to Oregon.
Childress said he loves to travel and see new places. He's a dual U.S.-Filipino citizen and visits the Philippines every few years to see family.
He too said he is eager to get to know the Klamath Falls community and explore the basin's natural beauty.
According to Trainor, two more journalists will join the newsroom staff next week.
Contact Barnes at abarnes@heraldandnews.com and Childress at rchildress@heraldandnews.com.