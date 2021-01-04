Police Chief Dave Henslee announced Monday night he will retire from the Klamath Falls Police Department, tentatively effective May 1.
Henslee has served as chief of police since 2015, and said he always planned to retire after six years with the department. He has served a total of 28 years in law enforcement, including 22 with the Corvallis Police Department.
“My goal has always been to be in law enforcement 28 years and retire when I was 50,” Henslee said. “People have known my commitment was six years when I started."
Henslee said he believes police chiefs and anyone in a high position has a “shelf life,” and that leadership changes are important so that organizations don't become stagnant.
“There’s got to be turnover so there’s new ideas and new creativity and new energy and growth,” Henslee said.
Henslee grew up in Southern Oregon and said that coming back to Klamath has felt like returning home.
“I love the culture, I love the climate, I love the people,” Henslee said. “I was really inspired by people I had met that wanted to make Klamath better, and I really just wanted to be a part of kind of changing our narrative in Klamath, and trying to be a place where people are really proud to live and raise families and vacation."
Henslee said one of his most significant accomplishments leading Klamath Falls police has been becoming an accredited law enforcement agency through the Oregon Accreditation Alliance, one of the goals he shared with city council in 2015. Accreditation requires significant law enforcement agencies to undergo rigorous training requirements, as well as thorough accounting of their work.
Henslee and his wife plan to stay in Klamath County after his retirement from the force. They will turn their attention to running their cattle ranch in Merrill.
“We’re going to grow our business and see where that takes us,” he said.
He also hinted at possible plans to run for a public office.
“Don’t be shocked if you see my name on the ballot in the future,” Henslee said.
A nationwide search is planned to replace Henslee, who said he would like to see a replacement in place by the time he leaves his post. He said the agency would be in "really good hands" with leaders already on staff, though he said it would be a good idea to do a national search as well.
Also on Monday night, Henslee pitched a proposal for the city to purchase a $300,000 SWAT vehicle that could be used in hostage situations and other emergencies. Action on the item is pending.