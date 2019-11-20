Kelly Armantrout, a sophomore from Henley High School, has been elected to serve a one-year term on the executive board of the Oregon Association of Student Councils, according to a Klamath County School District news release. The elections took place at the annual fall conference in Seaside, where a group of 1,600 students and advisers from more than 100 high schools were in attendance.
“Kelly campaigned at the state conference Nov. 3 and 4, and ultimately won the election,” said Bobbie Sue Britton, student leadership adviser for Henley High School. “We are proud of Kelly and excited for the leadership contributions he will make at our school and at the state level.”
As an executive board member, Armantrout will represent his region and join a group of 11 other youth board members and 10 adult board members from around the state. His duties include planning and presiding over two statewide conferences, communicating with schools in his region, writing newsletter articles and participating in policy decisions for the association, according to a press release from the Oregon Association of Student Councils.
“The student board members are extremely valuable to our association,” said Sara Nilles, OASC executive director. “They are also outstanding leaders in their own school and community. They each bring their own unique perspective to our statewide association.”
The Oregon Association of Student Councils, founded in 1949 and sponsored by the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators (COSA), serves middle and high school students and advisers from around the state. They provide activities and resources to heighten student leadership development and improve school climate/culture. In the last few years OASC has also added international service experiences and a Capitol Ambassador program.