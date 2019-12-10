Ferguson Elementary School students learned about science concepts — static electricity, inertia, and friction — and docked “spaceships” thanks to a Henley High School senior who for her senior project organized a hands-on Science Expo.
Elle Larson spent more than 30 hours organizing, researching and determining hands-on science activities appropriate for kindergarten through sixth-grade students. She then recruited 40 high school volunteers to help her.
Hands-on activities included stacking index cards without tape, making slime, creating static electricity and learning how it works, exploring inertia and friction by making spinning tops, racing hot wheel cars and using teamwork to simulate a spaceship docking.
“This science expo is an opportunity to introduce young students to scientific concepts in a fun way,” Larson said. “Hopefully this will lead to more students looking forward to science classes in middle school and high school and participating in STEM programs in the community.”
She chose Ferguson Elementary School because she attended the school as a grade school student.
Ferguson Principal Kelley Fritz also was principal at the school when Larson attended. “It’s wonderful. The kids love it, the teachers love it,” she said of the Science Expo. “It involves science and it’s hands-on.”