If there's one thing that can wake someone up, the voice of longtime Henley girls basketball head coach Shannon Carlson might do it.
Klamath Union and Henley exchanged blows with multiple lead changes throughout both team's Skyline Conference opener.
At the end of the third quarter, Henley found itself behind by two points after trailing by as many as five.
An upset Carlson brought her team together during its one minute break between the third and fourth quarters. In a loud tone, she made the most of the break to explain how she wanted her team to defend the Pelicans.
It worked as Klamath Union was only able to come away with seven points in the final quarter and Henley won, 49-43.
“We were down starting the fourth quarter, and kinda got yelled at but it kind of sparked us up a little bit. (Carlson) told us to not let them score, like at all,” Henley senior Raigan Loney said. “We barely even let them touch the ball. I think we did a good job holding the ball, and they did not get as much offensive time as we did with it.”
Carlson first wanted to focus on stopping Pelican leading scorer ShieTeal Watah.
Watah was still able to come away with a game-high 19 points, but was limited to only two points in the final quarter.
KU was left stymied by Carlson's defense.
The only Pelican field goal in the fourth was scored off a 3-pointer by McKenzie Probst, which came with 45 seconds left and made the score 45-41.
Needing to foul, Klamath Union grabbed Henley senior Alexandria Sharp, who made two free throws, with 28 seconds left.
Two free throws by Klamath Union sophomore Cassidy Mahan inched them closer, yet again, but with 9.8 seconds on the clock, 47-43.
It took seven seconds for the Pelicans to reach Henley's Kinzie Nelson, who made both her free throws to put a lid on the game.
Henley post Hannah Badker was consistent all night and led her team with 12 points, while Loney ended with 11.
Probst was second in scoring for KU and had 11 points.
NEW ROLE
Loney has been asked to play a different role than she has in the past.
Last season, along with former teammate Braidy Smith, Loney helped run the team's offense at point guard. This year, her role is a little different.
“I never play point guard anymore. I play the wing, and I like it. You can catch it and dribble, and that is more me,” Loney said. “I like being in charge more. At some points, everyone is looking up to you when you are kind of freaking out inside but you don't show it.”
The Skyline Conference will be competitive as always this year.
No. 3 Hidden Valley will likely be at the top but Mazama and Henley have a spark.
Friday's victory for Henley was similar to many of its wins this season, which have been won coming from behind.
“Us having cool heads going into the fourth and not freaking out really helped us today,” Loney said. “Against Yreka, we were down by 10 and won by three in overtime.
"I think we are one of the top teams in the conference. But when you play hometown teams, I think it will be close games. It is just about not freaking out.”