Henley Road, between Homedale Road and Highway 39, will be closed from 5 a.m. on Monday, June 7 until 6 p.m. pm Friday, June 11 as BNSF crews replace a railroad crossing.
Matney Way, at the intersection of Highway 39 and Cheyne Road, will be closed from 5 a.m. on Monday, June 7 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
Flaggers will be on site and detours will be posted. Motorists should use alternative routes.
For additional questions or concerns, please contact Ryan Hamilton or Jeremy Morris with Klamath County Public Works at 541-883-4696