The sports rivalry between Henley and Mazama high schools reached the Klamath County School District board meeting Thursday.
Mazama had to forfeit all of its Skyline Conference baseball games last week after the Oregon School Activities Association determined the Vikings had used an ineligible player who was living outside of the school’s boundaries.
That included a 6-4 victory against Henley in the final week of the regular season, which would’ve been the Hornets’ lone conference defeat of the season.
Mazama supporters have widely blamed someone from Henley for reporting the violation to the OSAA.
Josh Carpenter, father of two Henley students, addressed the board with his concerns regarding his family and public attacks.
“We are the family that is getting blamed,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter’s son, Mark, was the starting pitcher at the Mazama-Henley game.
“When it came out that the kid was ineligible … automatically it must’ve been our family that went and told,” he said.
Carpenter asked the board to help spread the word his family was not involved in the decision, explaining his family had been targeted for the forfeiture ever since.
The OSAA came down with its ruling on Thursday, May 11, one day before the schools were to meet in a doubleheader at Kiger Stadium. Mazama could’ve potentially tied for the conference title by winning both games, but the suspense was taken out of the rivalry by the forfeits, which left the Vikings in last place.
In other news from the meeting:
• KCSD board members approved bids for new roofing contracts for two county schools — Malin and Gilchrest elementaries.
The contract for Malin was awarded to Henris Roofing and Supply, which entered the lowest bid of $438,649.
Central Oregon Roofing was awarded the Gilchrest contract with its bid coming in at $475,265
• A decision to sell Chiloquin High School’s old gym through a competitive bid process was also approved.
Once construction of the new gym is complete, the board agreed the previous structure should be analyzed and put up for bid.