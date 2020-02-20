National Honor Society members at Henley and Mazama high schools are teaming up Friday for a good cause – the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.
The honor society students are hosting a canned food drive and a Miracle Minute fundraiser for the food bank during the Henley-Mazama varsity basketball games on Friday, Feb. 21 at Henley High School. The Miracle Minute will collect cash donations during halftime and collection containers for canned food donations will be at the gates.
Games will begin at 6 p.m.