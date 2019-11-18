The Henley High School FFA chapter attended the 92nd annual National FFA Convention this month in Indianapolis, Ind., where members had the opportunity to listen and watch keynote speakers and attend workshops about leadership in agriculture.
One of Henley FFA’s students, Katelyn Iversen, was selected to play the clarinet in the National FFA band. Katelyn was one of two students to represent the state of Oregon in Indianapolis in the 85-member ensemble. She said the experience was surreal because she had the honor of playing in front of more than 40,000 people and appear on national television.
“I was inspired to play in the national band because of my two loves – band and FFA,” she said. “You put both of them together and you get the National FFA Band.”
Highest degree
Michael Kai Taipin, a 2018 graduate of Henley High School and member of Henley FFA, received his American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a member can achieve in FFA, and is awarded to only ½- to 1 percent of all members. Kai, who currently attends Butte Community College in Butte County, Calif., plans to obtain a degree in agriculture business and transfer to California State University at Chico next fall.
While in Indianapolis the students had the opportunity to visit the Indianapolis Speedway, where they toured the facility and participated in the time honored tradition of kissing the bricks. They also got to visit the Fastenal distribution plant in Indianapolis where they learned about the distribution of many things we use in everyday life. The trip was possible because of the generous donations from The Benefit For the Basin, Diamond Home Improvement, and many other community members.