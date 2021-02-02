Henley Elementary School kindergarten students will receive 30 new bikes as part of the All Kids Bike physical education program thanks to a donation from Country Financial.
The All Kids Bike project is an effort started by the Strider Education Foundation to equip elementary students with bicycles, along with curriculum to teach young students how to ride them.
Both Henley and Shasta elementary schools applied for the program about a month ago. As a result of a $4,000 donation by Country Financial representatives Cora Christ, Gary Cheyne, and Tom Keller, Henley has now successfully raised $5,700. Shasta Elementary still needs around $1,200.
Country Financial made the donation as part of their Operation Helping Heroes initiative, which provides funding for first responders, nurses and teachers. In this case, they decided to help the All Kids Bike project at Henley.
“It’s something that kids are going to be able to use year after year,” Christ said. “It gets them outside and active. With the pandemic, they haven’t had a lot of opportunity to do that.”
Henley P.E. teachers Tiffany Poe and Meghan Stock and Shasta P.E. teacher Theresa Ross have bike fleets and offered bicycle safety courses for fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-graders over the past several years. However, they’ve noticed many of their fourth graders have never ridden a bike before, and don’t have a bike to use at home.
“Each year when we begin our bike unit for the older students, there are several of them who have never learned to ride a bike,” Ross said. “As they get older, this is a more difficult thing to overcome emotionally and physically.”
Poe agreed.
“Having bikes for kindergarteners would add some much-needed continuity to our program,” she said. “Our students would be confident and able to join our program at a much younger age with the bikes we already have.”
The All Kids Bike program provides 30 bikes, kickstands, helmets and pedal kits, and training for teachers and a curriculum plan for students.
Donate to the Shasta Elementary School All Kids Bike project at https://support.allkidsbike.org/shasta-elementary-school.