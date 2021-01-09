Kindergarteners at Henley Elementary School may soon be riding bikes in their P.E. classes, according to a news release.
All Kids Bike is a national program on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike. They are currently working to equip Henley Elementary School with the complete Kindergarten P.E. program. The program equips schools with everything they need to teach children how to ride; teacher training and certification, a structured 8-lesson curriculum, a fleet of Strider 14x Bikes, Pedal Conversion Kits, fully adjustable helmets, and a five-year support plan.
Launched in March 2018, there are already 248 schools in 37 states with All Kids Bike Kindergarten P.E. programs. If funded, Henley Elementary School would join four other schools in Oregon running the program. Shasta Elementary School is also hoping to implement the program.
“Each year when we begin our bike unit for the older students there are several students who have never learned to ride a bike,” said Henley P.E. teacher Tiffany Poe. “As they get older this is a more difficult thing to overcome emotionally and physically. It would add much-needed continuity to our program if we’re able to begin using bikes with our students in kindergarten.”
The Kindergarten P.E. Program is designed for children of all abilities and hopes to instill healthy habits at a young age.
“Our students would be confident and able to join our program at a much younger age with the bikes we already have at our disposal,” added Poe. “Our school would become a kindergarten through 6th-grade BIKE school.”
To learn more about the program or make a donation, please visit https://support.allkidsbike.org/henley-elementary.