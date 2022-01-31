The death of an 800-pound, 11-month-old heifer in Lake County has been attributed to two wolves known as LAS13 and OR115.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the mortally wounded heifer was found by a resident in the Summer Lake area of Lake County on Jan. 27 in a 60-acre feedlot. The heifer was euthanized due to the extent of injuries. Investigators estimated the attack happened the night of Jan. 24.
In examining the heifer, it was determined there were more than 50 pre-mortem bite scrapes up to four inches long and a quarter-in wide on both hindquarters. Also discovered was a large open wound with necrotic tissue on the underside of the right thigh and an open wound on the left flank. Also found beneath the bite scraps was pre-mortem hemorrhaging up to two inches deep.
According to the report findings, “The location, size, number and direction of tooth scrapes and severe underlying muscle tissue trauma are consistent with wolf attack injuries.”
The wolf known as LAS13 has previously been reported in an area west of Summer Lake, which was designated as a new Area of Known Wolf Activity, or AKWA, in February 2021. The area is mainly in Lake County but include portions of Klamath and Deschutes. According to ODFW, LAS13M is a male wolf that dispersed from the Lassen Pack in northern California in late 2020.