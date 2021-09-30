A nonprofit organization will lend out heavy equipment this month to help those who sustained damage from the Bootleg Fire to clear their properties of debris.
The Bootleg Fire, which burned more than 400,000 acres of national forest and grazing allotments in Klamath and Lake counties, was brought under control and fully contained by fire crews in August after burning for 39 days.
The fire destroyed 161 residences and 247 other structures, and people who sustained damage are focused on getting their properties cleaned up prior to winter.
A volunteer-run nonprofit, Cascade Relief Team, originally brought the equipment — including multiple dump trucks, dump trailers, and skid steers onto the Fremont-Winema National Forest in mid September — depositing it in High Country Ranch and in the Sycan Estates. The equipment will be collected and removed today, Marc Brooks, the founder of the Cascade Relief Team said, but more equipment will soon be on the way.
Brooks said his team hopes to come back to the Bootleg burn zone on Oct. 16 and 17 to canvas the area, and meet with residents in order to decide where to deposit the equipment for next time based on where the need is greatest.
Brooks said the Cascade Relief Team is working on securing grant funding for more equipment, and depending on how quickly that happens, hopes to bring the equipment back sometime between Oct. 22 and the 27.
“It’s a remote area, and we want to be smart and drop off equipment where they (residents) can keep using it,” Brooks said. “We are also planning to help people who do not know how to use the equipment.”
Brooks said the Cascade Relief Team will have a crew on the ground providing assistance to those in need, including with transportation and logistics.
Brooks asked people who want to use the equipment to call the Cascade Relief Team, 503-967-1400, or to reach out to the team on the organization’s website, https://www.cascaderelief.org. He also said the organization monitors its Facebook page as well, and people can reach out that way.
“If they (residents) contact us as soon as they can in the next couple of weeks, then we will know where the equipment needs to be,” Brooks said. “If we can drop the equipment in those sites, they can grab it.”
Brooks said one of the biggest challenges for people in the burn zone is removing metal debris, which the equipment should help facilitate. Another issue is the onset of winter, which is right around the corner, he said. One of his main priorities is getting people’s properties cleared before it starts snowing, Brooks said.
Brooks urged as many people as possible to donate whatever they possibly can to make sure people have what they need to hold out during the cold months ahead.
“Time is of the essence,” Brooks added. “Once it starts snowing it will be very difficult logistically to get around.”
