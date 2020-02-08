The Heart of the Basin Quilters and Needle Arts Guild sold tickets for an opportunity to win their 2019 quilt, a queen size French Braid style quilt made by members, according to a news release.
Karen Allen was the lucky winner of the recent raffle drawing. Half of the proceeds from the raffle ticket sales were donated to Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. The guild will be selling tickets for their 2020 opportunity quilt, a deep blue medallion quilt named " Flight of the Dragonfly".
Tickets are available at local venues, including the Tulelake Butte Valley Fair, the Klamath Basin Potato Festival, the Quota Club Bazaar, and this year's Quilt Show in July. For more information visit www.heartofthebasin.com .