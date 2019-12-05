Hear ye, hear ye! We have an announcement!
Coming Friday to the H&N, our new Limelighter entertainment guide.
Featured will be stories and information about local and regional live entertainment: read all about what’s at the Ross Ragland Theater, the Linkville Playhouse and where you can go to listen to the best of local music and soak in art and culture at area galleries and museums.
All of this, and more! The H&N’s Friday Limelighter guide will also include TV schedules and entertainment news with tips on the best and newest things to watch on streaming services including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and more.
All the entertainment news you need, in one handy guide! Coming Friday to the Herald and News!