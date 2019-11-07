Klamath falls agencies went head-to-head for a good cause Wednesday morning, as part of the “Strut Your Stuff” challenge organized by Klamath Falls Blue Zones for "Movember," the month drawing attention to men’s health.
Members of the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Fire District 1, the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kinglsey Field and Blue Zones participated in the challenge.
All the agencies (except Blue Zones) have a physical test as part of their jobs, and the challenge involves the teams competing at each of the tests.
Last week, the teams tried the ODF test, which includes hiking with a weighted vest. Fire District 1 was victorious in that challenge.
On Wednesday, the groups competed in the Air Force’s annual physical test, which includes push-ups, sit-ups and a mile and a half run.
The results were combined from all of the members of the teams and adjusted for age. Once again, Fire District 1 was the winner.
The groups all laughed and joked together as the winner was announced and presented with a small prize.
“It's been fun. It's a good competition and a good group of guys,” said Fire District 1 team member Jake Weems.
It’s worth mentioning that although the Fire District won, Jon Fitch of ODF handily won the running portion of the competition.
“It’s fun to come out and represent ODF,” Fitch said.
The teams will take on the ORPAT — the Oregon Physical Abilities Test, which is a test all Oregon police officers must take, next week.
A good cause
The competition may be just for fun, but the cause is very real. Anyone can join the effort to raise awareness for men’s health with Blue Zones.
“One of the reasons we're doing this is we want to use this to draw public awareness to men's health topics and increase engagement overall in our community,” said Blue Zones PR and Marketing Manager, Kendra Santiago.
Movember is a movement started in 2003 in Australia in which men grow mustaches to raise awareness for men’s health issues, specifically prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.
The Movember Foundation encourages men to start getting tested for prostate cancer at 50, or at 45 if they are more at risk of developing prostate cancer. It also encourages men to know the facts about testicular cancer and has a guide for self-exams on its website.
According to the Movember website, 75% of suicides in the U.S. are men.
The group encourages men to speak up about their emotions, check on their friends, seek help when they are feeling down, and connect their friends with resources as well.
Movember also encourages regular excercise.
This year’s Klamath Falls Movember has lots of opportunities for everyone to participate. Men can grow a mustache, anyone can donate money to the foundation, and anyone can contribute by running or walking 60 miles in November and logging miles at monetwork.co/KlamathFalls?mc=1.
The 60-mile goal represents the 60 men lost each hour to suicide globally.
On Dec. 4, Blue Zones will be hosting an event open to everyone to celebrate the efforts of Movember at Mia & Pia’s restaurant. There will be a mustache competition and prizes for the Strut Your Stuff competition.
Klamath Falls Movember is supported by local partners Sky Lakes cancer treatment center, Mia & Pia’s, Klamath Basin Behavioral Health and Rudus Quest Coaching, and of course Blue Zones.