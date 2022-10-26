What does it take to be happy and healthy?
If you ask internationally-acclaimed fitness trainer and renowned motivational speaker Todd Durkin he’ll tell you that “movement is the foundation.”
“Motion is lotion, movement is medicine,” Durkin said.
This mantra has served him and countless others throughout Durkin’s prolific career. Spanning more than two decades, he has dedicated his career to helping people heal and live healthier, happier lives.
Durkin, who is known for having trained star athletes such as Drew Brees and Reggie Bush, is making his way to Klamath Falls this weekend to offer residents some free motivational talk and work-out session suitable for all ages and abilities.
All are welcome to join Durkin from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Klamath Union High School Pell Court. Following the work-out, Durkin will be onsite for a meet and great and a book signing.
New beginnings
An athlete from a young age, Durkin said he had always dreamed of playing in the NFL. While working toward an undergrad degree, his athleticism proved valiant as he served in the position of a quarterback in the World Football League.
But his professional sports dreams were cut short following a career-ending back injury at the age of 25.
Durkin credits his injury as being the seed planted in him which grew into his continuously blossoming career.
“It brought me down this path of healing,” Durkin said.
He began his search for a non-surgical means of alleviating his back pain. Having earned his degree in kinesiology (the study of the body’s movement), Durkin proceeded to pursue certification in massage therapy, studying with multiple gurus and living in 11 cities in fewer than three years.
AchievementsIn 2000, Durkin opened the doors of Fitness Quest 10, a facility in San Diego. There, he offers a combination of Eastern and Western healing practices and physical training, including yoga, strength and speed training and massage therapy.
His success grew quickly as his clientele grew to include famous star athletes. Durkin became known for his strength, speed and conditioning coaching on behalf of future NFL MVPs and Olympic gold medalists.
For the past five years, Fitness Quest 10 has been named one of “America’s Top 10 Gyms” in Men’s Health according to Durkan’s official website. With 38 trainers, his team is said to work with more than 500 clients each week, many of whom are not famous athletes, but everyday people.
Following the founding of his gym, Durkin went on to write and publish four popular books on fitness and overall well being.
Durkin said his books provide “tactics and techniques” meant to help anyone and everyone lead a happier, healthier life.
The written word is not the only insight Durkin offers the world. He also travels the country giving motivational talks and produces a regular podcast on behalf of his listeners.
”Get your mind right”Though he names movement as the foundation of a healthy life, Durkin also places a high value on mental well-being, saying people need to “tap into the whispers.”
“Tapping into the whispers of what you can do on a regular basis in a very noisy world is to quiet down everything,” Durkin said, “and really tap into your profound, intuitive wisdom that’s already on the inside.”
Durkin said everyone has their own, unique story which is up to each person to write for themselves.
“It’s fundamental. Set up a structured environment, from what you eat to what you watch on the news to who you surround yourself with — all these things form habits, and habits influence and affect drastically how you think.”
Durkin noted that many people struggle with making important life changes such as diet and exercise.
“I think people think it’s gotta be crazy intense,” Durkin said. “But there is a physiological response when you move.”
Movement, he said, will change your mentality.
Durkin encourages everyone to come to the event this Friday, no matter what their capabilities are. He said the first step toward making positive changes is just to “be in the room.”
“I always say ‘be in the room,’ because when you’re in the room, magic happens.”