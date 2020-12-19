Klamath Family Head Start found a way to still present their annual Winterfest despite COVID-19 restrictions, helping over 300 families in the Klamath Basin, according to a news release.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, Head Start staff along with assistance from Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer, offered a drive-thru for families while providing coats, toys, books, treats and a full course turkey dinner for families in need.
Normally the annual Winterfest includes a full-course communal turkey dinner for families alongside shopping for donated clothes, toys, household items and gift bags.