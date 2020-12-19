Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-19 head start

Frosty, Rudolf and Santa welcome visitors to the Klamath Family Head Start Winterfest on Thursday, Dec. 17.

 Submitted photo

Klamath Family Head Start found a way to still present their annual Winterfest despite COVID-19 restrictions, helping over 300 families in the Klamath Basin, according to a news release.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, Head Start staff along with assistance from Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf the Red-nosed Reindeer, offered a drive-thru for families while providing coats, toys, books, treats and a full course turkey dinner for families in need.

Normally the annual Winterfest includes a full-course communal turkey dinner for families alongside shopping for donated clothes, toys, household items and gift bags.

