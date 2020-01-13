DIAMOND LAKE --Oregon 230 (West Diamond Lake Highway) remained closed as of Monday morning after an estimated 100 trees fell across the highway and another 200 are dangerously leaning inward toward the road, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
ODOT crews are on scene this morning to begin digging out, but with another two feet of snow forecast in the High Cascades area, it may be several more days until the 24-mile highway reopens between Union Creek and the Diamond Lake junction with Oregon 138.
“We’ve seen winter trees fall in this area before so it’s not unusual,” said District Manager Jerry Marmon. “We’re starting the process to get the highway open, but with reduced visibility and snowload, we may not be out there long. Safety for our crews and the public is the top priority.”
Southwest Oregon drivers are urged to be prepared for winter driving conditions and monitor Tripcheck and National Weather Service forecasts for latest changing conditions.