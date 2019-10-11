A Coffee with CASA is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave., according to a news release. The next Coffee with CASA will be Thursday, Oct. 17.
CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers who advocate for children in the Klamath County foster care system and provide a voice for children who may not have one otherwise.
Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers are invited to come to Green Blade and enjoy a complimentary coffee and learn about volunteer opportunities, chat with current advocates and hear about upcoming training sessions.
For more information about CASA for Children of Klamath County, and to schedule a training date, call 541-885-6017, or visit klamathfallscasa.org.