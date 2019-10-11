Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Coffee with CASA is offered from 10 to 11 a.m. every third Thursday, at Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave., according to a news release. The next Coffee with CASA will be Thursday, Oct. 17.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, are volunteers who advocate for children in the Klamath County foster care system and provide a voice for children who may not have one otherwise.

Those interested in becoming CASA volunteers are invited to come to Green Blade and enjoy a complimentary coffee and learn about volunteer opportunities, chat with current advocates and hear about upcoming training sessions.

For more information about CASA for Children of Klamath County, and to schedule a training date, call 541-885-6017, or visit klamathfallscasa.org.

