A New Year’s Day tradition in Klamath Falls, the Hangover Handicap, will return on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Race director Alden Glidden said the run, which was canceled last year because of concerns about Covid-19, will begin at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in downtown Klamath Falls. Participants are asked to register by 8:45. a.m. There is no entry fee.
The course is 2.3 miles long. From Veteran’s Park, it goes along Klamath Avenue to and around the Klamath County Museum, then returns to the park along Main Street. Runners and walkers typically participate. Some years the event has lured 100 men, women, children and — increasingly — dogs.
“It seems like everyone brings their dog,” Glidden said.
The event has been held for about 50 years. Although the 2021 run was formally canceled, many runners and walkers unofficially continued the tradition.
Glidden noted that 90-year-old Vic Versteeg, a longtime member of the Linkville Lopers Running Club and frequent volunteer at club-sponsored events, will again be assisting with all phases of the New Year Day’s gathering.
“He’s a mainstay,” Glidden said of Versteeg.
As part of a relatively new tradition, trophies will be given to the first place male, first place female and, unusually, the first place dog.
Jay Williams, who was the fastest finisher in 2020, also took home a second trophy for his dog. As is traditional, the trophies are mounted on beer cans, one can featuring a woman, another a man and a third a dog.