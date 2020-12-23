An event that’s been a Klamath Basin tradition for more than 45 years, the New Year’s morning Hangover Handicap, is another casualty from 2020.
Traditionally held as a way to get a running — or walking — start to the new year, the low-key event has started and ended at Veteran’s Park in downtown Klamath Falls. The free event sometimes draws more than 100 runners, walkers and dogs on a 2.3-mile loop route that includes Klamath Avenue and Main Street.
“I do not think that we will be able to have an official event this year due to the restrictions on gatherings,” said Alden Glidden, who has served many years as race director.
But Glidden, a long-time Klamath Falls family doctor, suggested an alternative.
“I know that it has become an annual tradition for many folks,” he said, noting people “are welcome to carry on the New Year’s Tradition by walking, jogging or running the course on their own at any convenient time that works out for them. That way there will be no congestion such as always occurs at the start and with the finish. No times kept and no trophies this year.”
The fastest male and female runners win trophies made from 32-ounce beer cans.
Conditions over the years have varied widely, from icy slick to bare to snow-covered streets with temperatures from well to below freezing to sunny and mild.