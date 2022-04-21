A Mercedes sedan believed to be involved in a burglary of a Honey Baked Ham store in Oregon.
Video camera footage of a suspected burglar who hit the Honey Baked Ham store in Oregon City on April 17.
Police are searching for clues regarding the burglary of the Honey Baked Ham Company store in Oregon City.
The break-in occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. on April 17.
The ham bandit is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, white shorts, and white tennis shoes and broke a glass door to the store.
The pork pilferer stole “multiple items of value and then left the location in a white four-door Mercedes Benz,” according to Oregon City Police.
