Police are searching for clues regarding the burglary of the Honey Baked Ham Company store in Oregon City.

The break-in occurred at approximately 9:19 p.m. on April 17.

The ham bandit is described as wearing a camouflage jacket, white shorts, and white tennis shoes and broke a glass door to the store.

The pork pilferer stole “multiple items of value and then left the location in a white four-door Mercedes Benz,” according to Oregon City Police.

