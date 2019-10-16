Does your group or organization have a Halloween or fall festival event planned, or a pumpkin patch? Let us know, and the Herald and News will help get the word out about your upcoming community event and pumpkin patch. Send information to clerk@heraldandnews.com or call 541-885-4412.
Oct. 26
n A Kids Costume Parade wild be held in Scarecrow Row at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at Ninth and Main streets, according to a news release. It will followed by trick or treating at downtown businesses from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Rides on the Scarecrow Express will be available.
Oct. 31
n Harvest Art Festival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Chiloquin Community Center. Free candy, carnival games, and those attending can arrive in costumes and create art projects to take home. “Fire Pup” from Chiloquin Fire Department will be there. Also dinner with a dog, chips, and hot chocolate or coffee for $2.
n 27th Annual Trunk-or-treat and haunted house from 6:30 to 9 p.m.. in Residence Hall at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance free with donations of cash or non-perishable food items for Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank requested.