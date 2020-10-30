Some Klamath County residents are getting creative with how they celebrate Halloween this year, as health officials urge people to keep their distance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services hosted a drive-thru trick or treating event Thursday afternoon. Staff dressed up as Disney characters to pass treat bags and pumpkins through car windows to costumed families.
Employee Heidi Gaither said it was important to find a way to celebrate the holiday and find some social connections — with while respecting health recommendations.
Health officials from Klamath County to Washington D.C. have issued guidance for safe ways to celebrate what could be a high-risk holiday.
“As always, the bottom line is to limit exposure to people outside of your household, wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash and/or sanitize hands frequently,” said Valeree Lane with Klamath County Public Health.
Officials warn that Halloween masks will not protect from spreading the virus as well as a high quality cloth face mask. According to the Oregon Health Authority, that’s because plastic masks often have holes around the nose or mouth and fabric ones can be made of mesh-like material. The CDC warns against layering a Halloween mask on top of a cloth face covering, due to concerns that will make it harder for people to breathe. Instead, the agency suggests making a regular cloth face mask part of a costume that matches to the rest of the ensemble.
Lane said families need to make choices about what’s right for them, but noted that flu season is starting in earnest, too.
Oregon Health Authority officials said earlier this month that their biggest concern for the holiday is crowding, especially around candy bowls or car trunks.
The CDC also recommends people wash their hands before handling treats and to give away candy outdoors when possible. Instead of a communal candy bowl, the agency also recommends giving out individually-bagged treats.
Instead of trick or treating, the CDC recommends attending virtual costume contests and celebrating within a household.
Still, some community organizations are hosting altered events for the occasion.
Klamath Union High School is hosting “Nightmare on Monclaire Street,” which will be a drive-thru horror show on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m. KUHS is asking for a $5 per car donation toward graduation celebration for the senior class.
Trunk-or-treat events will also be at Steens Sports Park and Running Y from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
In Chiloquin, the Klamath Tribes, Klamath Tribal Health and Chiloquin Elementary staff will hand out candy at a drive-thru event Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Chiloquin Rodeo Grounds.
Klamath Tribal Health Youth and Family Guidance is also hosting a drive-thru event for the tribal community on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will have a costume contest, cake walk, pumpkin carving contest and more at 6000 New Way in Chiloquin.
Mia’s and Pia’s is hosting a costume contest at its outdoor patio Saturday from 4-7 p.m. with prizes for the winners of each category. They will also have a contest to guess the weight of a large pumpkin.
For those looking for a scare, Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum on Main Street is open from 8 to 10 p.m.
Between the steady stream of cars collecting treats from DDS on Thursday, Gaither said she is hoping this is the first of many altered holiday events they can host for families in these unusual times.