Related in Recovery will host a Recovery Awareness Event, with food, information, music and raffles, from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 in Exhibit Hall No. 2 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds, according to a news release.
The event is promoting recovery, not just from addiction, but from domestic violence and abuse, mental illness and criminality. Related in Recovery is a nonprofit organization that provides clean and sober activities, encouragement, events, services, and support for those making the transition from a life of addiction and abuse in the Klamath Basin community.
Special speakers at Saturday’s event will give presentations and testimonies and community partners will provide resource tables.
Goals for Saturday’s event are to bring awareness of recovery services available to people in the Klamath Basin, as well as to introduce service providers, organizations, legal service, law enforcement and special interest groups to the community.
Organizers state in their press release that the event has been organized to “provide encouragement, information, resources, support and the strengthening of relationships, and stability for those in the Klamath Basin who are in need and prove that the lie is dead, we do recover.”
Children are welcome at Saturday’s event, but must be supervised.
For more information about the event, call Tony Ford at 541-892-1962 or Jeff Christophersen at 541-591-5443. To learn more about Related in Recovery, visit www.relatedinrecovery.org.