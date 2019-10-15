A working group has been established to address the high levels of harmful chemicals found at the Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base in Klamath Falls.
“Our goal is to protect human health and ensure mission activities do not impact our communities’ access to safe drinking water,” said Col. Jeff Edwards, the 173rd Fighter Wing commander, in a press release Tuesday.
The group consists of individuals from the city of Klamath Falls, Klamath County, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, Klamath County Public Works, Klamath Irrigation District and Oregon Institute of Technology.
“By partnering with our community, we can leverage the combined expertise of community leaders, other government agencies, and local colleges,” said Edwards. “Through collaboration with our partners, we can best assess the situation and develop a way forward,” he said.
The chemicals, called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in the United States since the 1940s, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
The EPA has determined that the chemicals don’t break down in the human body or in the environment and can accumulate over time. The impact PFAS can have on the environment is also unknown according to the EPA. Research has found that PFAS can cause cancer, low infant birth weights and thyroid hormone disruption. The chemicals can also affect the immune system.
PFAS at Kingsley
The chemicals have been used in a wide variety of products, due to their ability to form a coating that is resistant to both water and oil. They have been used in coating pans, food wrappings, carpets, chrome plating and in the foam used to fight fires.
Kingsley Public Affairs Officer Major Nikki Jackson previously told H&N that the levels of PFAS at the base were as high as 69,700 ng/L, over 995 times the EPA’s “safe threshold.”
Further inspections by Jackson of the tests conducted at the base revealed that the levels were actually as high as 401,000ng/L, over 5,700 times the EPA’s “safe threshold.”
Jackson stated that these levels were observed only in certain locations on the base, and the water on the base does not contain the harmful chemicals.
According to Jackson, these levels are not out of the ordinary when compared to similar tests on other military bases, due to the fact that firefighting foam is commonly used on military bases.
Kingsley Field ceased use of the PFAS-containing foam in 2016, according to Jackson.
Next steps
According to the Tuesday press release, the group will combine their resources and knowledge and establish where further testing should be conducted in order to find out if the chemicals have contaminated surrounding areas.
“Interagency partners across the Basin are taking due diligence in examining the issue to determine if community mitigation measures are required. The team is actively engaged with the process and our input is being well received,” said Gene Souza, district manager for Klamath Irrigation District.
“This is a lengthy process as the EPA and we as a nation figure out what exactly needs to be done with these contaminants,” said Edwards. “That is why it is so important that we can partner with our local community to try and get ahead of this.”
The group will provide opportunities for the community to voice concerns and ask questions, as part of its Restoration Advisory Board. According to the press release, a schedule will be developed and information will be provided about how to participate.
“We are proud to call Klamath Falls our home and are very grateful for the tremendous community support for Kingsley Field,” said Edwards. “We are in this together, and we are committed to partnering with our community on the way forward.”