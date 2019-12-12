CHILOQUIN – The Oregon Water Resources Department will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Chiloquin Community Center, at 140 S. First Ave., on management of groundwater rights in the basin, according to a news release. There will also be informational booths on other aspects of water quantity management.
The open house will be an opportunity to visit with Water Resources Department staff to get general information on water rights and regulation of water use, as well as to share ideas on future water management options. There will be opportunities to learn about and discuss the department’s understanding of groundwater and surface water in the basin, and how their connection has resulted in control of wells to protect senior surface water rights. The department will share information and solicit ideas on future water management and rulemaking for control of wells to meet the needs of senior surface water rights.
Water users will also be able to find out more information about how to access funding for water measurement devices through the water measurement cost share program, as well as funding sources for water projects. Other topics will include information on constructing a well, water rights, and water right regulation to meet the call of users with senior water rights and determined claims.
Other organizations, including Klamath Soil and Water, Klamath Watershed Partnership, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will also host informational tables. Comment cards will also be provided to submit ideas and feedback to the department.
For information about the open house, contact Watermaster Dani Watson at Danette.M.Watson@oregon.gov, or 541-883-4182. Individuals interested in attending are encouraged, but not required, to RSVP to Dani for planning purposes.