Siskiyou County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board of Directors are seeking interested persons to serve on the Butte Valley and Shasta Valley Groundwater Basin Advisory Committees for the purpose of developing Groundwater Sustainability Plans for those groundwater basins, according to a news release.
The Butte Valley Basin Committee is seeking interested candidates to fulfill positions for Tribal Representative and Environmental/Conservation. The Shasta Valley Basin Committee is seeking a representative seat for Shasta River Water Users Association.
To be eligible for either advisory committee, individuals must be water users with land ownership within the Basin’s boundaries, or an authorized appointee from a water irrigation district or public water service agency, or a representative from a tribe or environmental/conservation entity with water resource experience and knowledge within the Basin.
Completed applications are required no later than Friday, Feb. 14. Applications are available online at www.co.siskiyou.ca.us under the Notice of vacancies heading.
For more information contact the County Clerk office at 530-842-8084 or by email at wendy@sisqvotes.org.