Environmental and conservation groups are poised to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to stop logging plans in 17,000 acres of Oregon forests to protect an endangered seabird and the near-extinct coastal martens.
The green groups filed a notice of intent to sue Tuesday, July 5, indicating a pending Endangered Species Act lawsuit challenging BLM allowing logging in southern Oregon as part of forest thinning efforts.
The lawsuit would be brought within 60 days of the precursor notice to the Biden administration.
“The Bureau’s plans to remove thousands of acres of old-growth forests from late-successional reserves in southern Oregon is a death sentence for wildlife that are on the brink of extinction,” said Nick Cady, legal director for Cascadia Wildlands, an Oregon-based conservation group.
The pending lawsuit looks to protect marbled murrelets (a small seabird) and coastal martens (a small cat-sized carnivore akin to skunks and weasels) native to Oregon and northern California. Coastal or Humboldt martens number less than 200, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The martens were thought to be extinct before being found again in the 1990s.
The conservation group is also part of the pending federal lawsuit along with the Klamath Siskiyou Wildlands Center (KS Wild).
“As a resident of southern Oregon who lives in a town that was decimated by the 2020 Almeda Fire, I am frustrated by the Bureau’s refusal to work with its neighbors,” said George Sexton, conservation director for KS Wild. “Instead of targeting backcountry wildlife reserves for timber production the Bureau should be working to thin timber plantations and protect homes and communities.”
“These agencies will find any excuse to cut down bigger and older trees, even if it means devastating Oregon’s beautiful wildlife reserves,” said Quinn Read, Oregon policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This plan rubber-stamps the destruction of the marbled murrelets’ nesting habitat, and it’ll allow Oregon’s tiny population of coastal martens to be picked off one by one. It makes a mockery of our wildlife reserves as these species edge closer to extinction. We won’t stand by and watch this happen.”
The lawsuit aims to stop logging allowed via BLM’s Integrated Vegetation Management Project which looks at ways to thin forest and reduce wildfire risks in southern Oregon.
The region is in the midst of severe drought and has seen a spate of major wildfires.
The BLM forest management program is slated to run for 10 years. The conservation groups also worry about the impacts of reducing tree canopies.
The federal agency has not yet responded to a request for the comment. A notice of claim is a legal precursor to a lawsuit