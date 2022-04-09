Ballot measures asking rural Oregon voters if they would like to be part of more conservative Idaho will be on the May primary ballot in Klamath, Josephine and Douglas counties.
Voters in Wallowa County will be asked in November about a potential “leave Oregon for Idaho” related measure.
The group pushing for a so-called Greater Idaho is looking to get additional ballots throughout rural parts of Oregon including Morrow and Umatilla counties.
The measures are part of the Greater Idaho movement which would have rural and more conservative areas of Oregon join Idaho.
They are propelled by the notion that rural and conservative parts of the state have more in common with Idaho than Oregon which is politically progressive and Portland-dominated.
Mike McCarter, president of Citizens for a Greater Idaho, is optimistic about passage in southern Oregon counties. He said rural areas of the state are frustrated with progressive policies in Portland and the Democratic-dominated state capital.
“They passed the drug laws. They passed the homeless laws. They passed the taxes,” McCarter said.
The measures before local voters do not call for some kind of secession, but instead require counties to look at the issue.
Greater Idaho measures have been approved in 11 counties. McCarter said he wants to get Idaho measures approved in 19 of Oregon’s 32 counties. He said those 19 rural counties make up 79% of Oregon’s land but 21% of its population.
Wallowa County is also putting a “Greater Idaho” measure on the November ballot after the county approved petitions calling for a measure April 7. That measure would require county commissioners to be meet twice annually on whether rural parts of Oregon should become part of Idaho.
The measure on the Klamath County May 17 ballot would have the county create a new board focused on looking at the merits of leaving Oregon for Idaho.
Josephine County voters will be asked their opinion on a non-binding advisory measure. The question reads, “In your opinion, should Josephine County, along with other rural counties, separate from Oregon and become part of Idaho?”
In Douglas County, the Greater Idaho-backed measure would amend county rules to allow for advocacy in both states and for potential state measures.
McCarter said the local measures aim to build momentum to have rural Oregon’s interests taken to account more in Salem or for have those counties which would stretch to part of the coast look at joining neighboring Idaho.
“Idaho would have beachfront property,” he said of potential access to Coos Bay.
But McCarter also acknowledges any effort to have Oregon counties leave for Idaho would require various legislative measures and approvals from both states.
There are long histories of political rivalries and differences within states resulting in pushes for secession that never come to fruition.
Some of those rivalries, including in Illinois, are similar to Oregon’s Portland versus rural areas dynamic.
The push to leave Oregon for Idaho is centered around mostly conservative policy differences with the progressive policies in Salem. Those include fiscal issues such as taxes and social issues such as abortion, immigration and LGBTQ rights.
Idaho and Oregon are, for example, oceans apart on abortion. Idaho just passed a new restrictive law that bans most abortions after six weeks. Oregon lawmakers responded to that law by creating a $15 million fund to help women from Idaho and other states with abortion restrictions to travel to Oregon to terminate their pregnancies.