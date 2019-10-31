One of the very first mysteries that captured my attention when I moved to Klamath Falls was Gravity Hill, that stretch of road where your car will be “pulled” up the hill. Apparently, it has frightened Klamath Falls teens for decades.
After a lovely evening in which some new friends and I watched a scary movie and discussed the coming Halloween season, the phenomenon came up in conversation.
I, being a journalist, disbelieved the story. My friend, who is a local, insisted that we drive up Old Fort Road right then.
I’m not going to lie, I was pretty chilled by the experience. There in the darkness on the old quiet road, next to the tree with branches like long fingers, my friend put the car into neutral and we waited.
Our car seemed to get pulled back up the hill — just as my friend said it would.
Now, this wasn’t enough to convince me that something supernatural was going on. Surely this was just some weird optical illusion, right?
Scary stories
I quizzed all my friends who were locals. Have you heard of this? Have your parents, your grandparents? What did you hear is the reason for the gravity-defying stretch of road?
That’s how I learned that the legend goes as far back as the 1960s, with lots of variations on spooky ghost stories explaining the phenomenon.
We asked our readers what they had heard of the spot. We got a lot of theories back in response. One said a school bus crashed in that spot in the ‘60s and the spirits of the children are the ones pushing your car from the scene of the crash.
A few said a man was hung in that tree, and his spirit pushes your car away so you won’t see the spot where he died.
One commenter said evil spirits reside in that spot and the spirits of the people who have died there push your car away so you won’t get stuck there, too.
The majority of the responses reported feeling a haunted feeling in the spot, but of course, not all of them did.
A fair few were skeptical just like I was.
Vortex
The spot reminded me, and a few others, of another I had visited as a child, just a couple hours away from Klamath Falls: The Oregon Vortex.
The phenomenon at The Oregon Vortex is well-recorded. The theory is that there is a spherical field of magnetic force at the site that causes strange gravitational anomalies.
So I did what any good journalist would do, I called up The Oregon Vortex.
As I interviewed the manager and daughter-in-law of the original owners, Elaina Cooper, I found myself tripping over my words a little.
Surely she would think the idea that our little hill in Klamath Falls could be a vortex was silly, but I asked her anyway, and her response surprised me.
“Yes, that potential definitely exists,” she said with certainty. She went on to explain that many believe there are small vortexes all over the place.
Strangely enough, Cooper said the fact that people think the spot is haunted might be stronger evidence than the anti-gravity effect.
“Some people experience physical effects, a little ocean-motion, or they get giggly. Some people report a pushing feeling,” she said.
One way that the vortex is commonly demonstrated to tourists is by showing that people will actually change height inside the vortex.
Cooper said the height change leads to a strange feeling that can be interpreted as a paranormal feeling. So the fact that people have thought the spot is haunted for years could be an indication of a magnetic field.
Testing
Cooper told me that the way to find out if we have our own vortex is to test it out for myself. So I compiled a list of tests and drove to the site.
Height change
Now before you judge us for how silly this looks, I assure you this is exactly the same test that The Oregon Vortex uses to demonstrate the height change within the vortex.
I’m no expert by any means but I think these images speak for themselves. The only results we got from this test were well-deserved weird looks from passersby while we conducted it.
Photographic evidence
Our photographer experienced some strange technical difficulties on site. Her camera wouldn’t focus and take pictures like it usually would, and the camera hasn’t behaved like that before or since.
The photos that we did take at the site looked normal when examined afterward.
Physical effects
All three H&N staffers who went up to Gravity Hill, including myself, reported feeling a slightly queasy feeling at the site, like motion-sickness. You could easily write that off as a placebo effect or just a result of the curvy road, but it could also be interpreted as evidence of a vortex.
Animal reactions
One of the common pieces of “evidence” that the vortex is real at The Oregon Vortex is the fact that horses refuse to go near it, or act strangely inside the vortex, according to Cooper.
We used our videographer’s golden mutt as a 70-pound guinea pig. We took him to Gravity Hill and walked him around, right up to the haunted tree.
The results were pretty clear, either Diego is an incredibly brave dog or the test results were negative. Honestly — he just seemed excited to be outside.
Reality is often boring
If you’re looking for a spooky good time on this day of Halloween, then I implore you to read no further.
Suspend your disbelief and head out with your friends, dressed in your ghoulish costumes, to Gravity Hill tonight and let the phenomenon send a shiver down your spine. Tell your friends the ghost stories to frighten them.
The truth is, reality is often boring, and I do hate to tell you this on Halloween.
“My understanding is that it’s an optical illusion,” said Klamath County Museum Manger Todd Kepple in an interview last month.
“Things actually are rolling downhill, they’re not rolling uphill,” he said.
Many of our readers came to the same conclusion in our comments, and I will admit this was my theory from the beginning.
Elevation
According to the Science Channel and Business Insider, there are hundreds of these roads all over the world, and an easy way to debunk them is to measure the elevation at one end of the hill and then at the other.
We used an elevation measuring app to measure and folks, your car truly is rolling downhill and not uphill at the spot.
The illusion is caused by a small hill within a bigger hill, making you think it’s an uphill slope. We built a model to show you what it looks like, based on a similar one used by the Science Channel.
Even though the result of this project was not nearly as spooky as I had hoped it might be, I still had an incredible time listening to local ghost stories. Urban legends are part of the culture of every town, and this one is no exception.
So if nothing else, I hope if you have children you take them up to Gravity Hill and tell them it’s ghosts pushing your car up the hill. And let me know which local legend I should investigate next Halloween.