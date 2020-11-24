The Friends of the Klamath County Library has been awarded a second $7,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) to continue their partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) in Klamath County, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
The Friends group underwrites the DPIL, which mails a free, age-appropriate book every month to any registered child from birth to five years old, regardless of their economic situation or location in the county. In the last year, almost 18,000 books have been sent to Klamath County children; there are over 1,750 youngsters participating in the program and 645 have graduated. This grant, from the Jerome S. and Barbara Bischoff Library Sub-fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, will allow the Friends to offer this service to even more youngsters.
Parents, expectant parents or guardians of children under five who live in Klamath County can sign up at any Klamath County library branch, or online at https://klamathlibrary.org/kids/dolly-partons-imagination-library. If interested in donating funds to help the Friends underwrite more recipients visit https://klamathlibrary.org/kids/dolly-partons-imagination-library.
The OCF puts donated money to work in Oregon — more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grant-making, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.