Applications are open for another round of state business relief funding, with Klamath County in charge of more than $1 million to award to businesses impacted by the two-week freeze to slow COVID.
The application opened on Friday for $1.098 million relief money in Klamath County, according to a SCOEDD news release.
Businesses that were impacted by the freeze and haven’t already received funding from previous Business Oregon grant cycles are eligible. Business are also eligible if they have been impacted by state executive orders in March and have had a loss of sales of at least 25%.
Applications are open until Dec. 23 and can be found at scoedd.org.
“We are pleased to support the county in getting these critical dollars deployed to our business community,” said SCOEDD Executive Director Betty Riley. “We want to urge people to get their applications complete and submitted with all required documentation as soon as possible as we will have a very short window in which to get these funds out. Don’t wait, and please ensure your application is complete before submitting.”
Grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000, depending on the number of employees at a business. Businesses must principally operate out of Klamath County and have fewer than 100 full-time employees.
Applicants will be notified by Jan. 5 if they received a grant.