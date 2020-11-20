Grange Co-op is offering scholarships for hard-working and committed young adults of the community by announcing the opening of the 2021-2022 scholarship application, according to a news release.
Grange Co-op, in partnership with local Rogue Co-ops, has awarded over $118,000 in scholarships within the last eight years. As a part of Grange Co-op’s GrangeGives initiative, eight $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors. The Rogue Co-ops will award one $2,000 scholarship to a high school senior.
To qualify for either scholarship, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have participated, during the academic school year, in at least one of these activities: FFA, 4-H, Horticulture, DECA, FBLA, student body leadership, school sports, or non-related activities such as work experience.
In addition, students must reside in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Curry, Douglas, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Del Norte, Modoc, Yuba, Sutter, Colusa, Glenn or Butte counties. The application window is from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31 annually.
Grange Co-op and Rogue Co-op Scholarships are merit-based. Awardees must meet all scholarship requirements and exemplify the criteria specified.
Applications are now being accepted, students can apply at www.grangecoop.com/scholarship-opportunities/. Contact scholarship@grangecoop.com for more information.