Part of a larger regional campaign, Grange Co-op’s Klamath Falls store recently donated $9,000 to the Klamath County 4-H Association, according to a news release.
The donation was part of $70,000 total in regional donations to 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs. The amount donated came from a “Round-up for Change” program initiated by Grange Co-op, along with a partial funds match from Grange, to support youth in 4-H and FFA programs.
“We are proud to be a part of such great communities that help with our overall mission to strengthen our community through programs such as our Round-Up program,” said Grange Co-op Marketing Manager Jason Wall. “4-H and FFA students are a core part of the Grange way of life and are pivotal to the success of the farming communities we serve.”