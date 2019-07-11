Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, announced it has further invested in organic capabilities and The Annex by Ardent Mills through its acquisition of a grain elevator in Klamath Falls, according to a press release.
The elevator, which is in close proximity to Ardent Mills’ community mill in Stockton, Calif., and mix plant in Arlington, Ore., enhances the company’s ability to support growers in the Pacific Northwest, partner with universities on breeding, and serve its overall customer base.
“This acquisition enhances Ardent Mills’ ability to source grains from organic and conventional family farms in the region,” said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. “It gives us the opportunity to become the trusted partner for these growers, which is a key component of Ardent Mills’ vision.”
“The location of the Klamath Falls elevator and our long-standing relationships with farmers in the surrounding area support our core business and open up specialty opportunities in the world of grain,” said Shrene White, general manager of The Annex.
“This is an exciting addition to our network of facilities and further drives our extensive grower network, public-private partnerships and commitment to innovation.”
“I’m excited at the prospect of new opportunities for breeding grains like organic barley and new initiatives for stimulating local economic development,” added Patrick Hayes, professor, Oregon State University. “This has the ability to impact not only Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, but also the entire country.”
The elevator is located at 20201 Highway 97. Operations transferred to Ardent Mills July 1, the release said.