Graduation rates on the rise

Results are in for graduation rates statewide, and for Klamath Falls City and Klamath County School Districts, and rates are on the rise.
Klamath County School District ranks at 82.37% — up by 3.17% from 2018 — and Klamath Falls City Schools district is at 71.43% — up by about 8% respectively, according to Oregon Department of Education data released Thursday.
Three Klamath County High Schools – Chiloquin, Lost River Junior/Senior High School, and Henley High School – ranked at 95% or better, and Lost River achieved 100% graduation.
“The whole community is involved in not only seeing students graduate but they’re working to prepare students for college, career, and just generally life,” said KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak.
“When I talk to the principals, and from my own experience, it’s everybody in the school making sure that the kids are on track,” Szymoniak said, “and doing whatever it takes to get them to be successful.”
Mazama High School (89.04%) and Gilchrist Junior/Senior High School (89.47%) weren’t far behind, and still above the state’s average of 80.1%. Falcon Heights Alternative School (29.49%) also gained eight percentage points from last year.
Bonanza High School dropped by eight percentage points and sits at 78.99%, indicative of a small school where each student can play a larger role in percentage changes.
Szymoniak also credits Measure 98 funding that’s helped promote programs, such as On Track, to ensure that ninth-graders are prepared for life and work after high school.
“Other people that are encouraging students, everyone from the cooks to the custodians and bus drivers,” he added. “It’s kind of interesting to see how many people out there are having a positive impact on our students. We always have to be paying attention, trying to catch every single kid we can.”
Szymoniak said while not included in the graduation rate, he’s also proud of those students who attend summer school following their senior year to obtain a diploma.
“The main thing is to celebrate wherever we have successes because a lot of work went into that,” he said. “And then also recognize some of those places where a whole lot of work went in to working with the students but it may not have worked out to get the huge numbers.”
Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent Paul Hillyer expressed excitement about a more than 8% increase in the city school’s average in 2019 over 2018, which he credits in part to an increase in Klamath Learning Center’s graduation rate, which was 24.64%.
“They went up in our alternative program by 14%” Hillyer said, “and that’s one of the reasons we had a nice increase in our district (average) rate.”
Hillyer said the district added three more staff at KLC this school year in order to help further support the school and its students.
“Next year, we’re going to also increase the staff over there even more because they are doing good work, they just need more help,” Hillyer said. “Students that end up coming to them are usually credit-deficient, so they need more one-on-one attention than what you would get in a traditional high school.”
EagleRidge High School’s graduation rate is 86%, which is well above the state’s average of 80.1%. The state’s average is up by 1.3% in the past year.
“This year’s graduation rate increase means nearly 600 additional students earned a diploma,” said Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, in a news release. “We are seeing even faster growth for students of color, students with disabilities and students navigating poverty than the state as a whole. Student Success Act funding will build on this promising foundation to foster equity and excellence for all Oregon students.”
Lost River perfection
An extended lunch period or a similar celebration for students at Lost River High School might be in order sometime soon, according to Jamie Ongman, principal.
And the school has reason to celebrate. Ongman said it’s the first time in 10 to 20 years the school has reached 100% graduation.
“As they started as freshmen, they finished as seniors last year,” Ongman said.
“It’s a goal we set as a staff and it’s fun to finally see it come to fruition,” he added. “It’s very satisfying and I have a lot of gratitude towards my staff and my kids that helped us to achieve that.”
Ongman, a 1998 graduate of LRHS and son of a former teacher there, noted that a lot of hard work and dedication by staff and students helped generate the perfect graduation rate.
The school’s graduation rate has been on the rise the past four years.
“It’s a goal that you shoot for to always shoot for 100%,” Ongman said.
“To actually achieve that is … it’s pretty significant,” he added “It’s a great reflection on the work that our teachers, our staff, and our students are doing inside of the classroom as well as the support from the community.”
Ongman started as principal with the cohort in 2015 and recalls them as “goal-oriented” group who followed through to achieve those goals.
“They were always a driven class,” Ongman said. “They always knew what they wanted to do.
“Hard work breeds success,” he added.
“Our kids have really bought into that culture.”
Ongman also credits The Klamath Promise community graduation initiative with helping the school achieve the 100% goal, and said other schools can do it, too.
“The Klamath Promise is another factor in what we’re doing to achieve higher graduation rates,” he said, “and their willingness to get in and do the work with us.”
Chiloquin’s strides
Chiloquin High School graduation rates soared to 95% in 2019 from 78% in 2018 – welcome news for Principal Scott Preston.
While Preston is excited about the numbers, he emphasizes that for smaller schools like Chiloquin, there’s much more involved in the percentages and stats.
“We can actually end up with big swings based on a couple of students,” Preston said.
It’s hard for the rate to stay consistently high when each student can represent about 8% of the total rate, according to Preston.
“We did have a big jump,” Preston said.
He credits teachers and staff with hard work to help make it happen, too.
“It’s been multiple efforts – we started using some AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) strategies probably three to four years ago.”
Preston, in his third year as principal and fifth overall year as a Chiloquin administrator, said the 2015-16 cohort were a high-functioning group that worked well together.
“They definitely built relationships with the our teachers,” Preston said.
The school is also trying to continue that relationship with students once they enter college so that they can be successful in years to come.
“Last year out of the 20 students, we had probably more than half accepted into colleges,” Preston said.
Some teachers at the school have taken to visiting first-year students at college to help them make the transition.
“We’re always pushing to be better and better,” Preston said.
City schools gains
Hillyer is also excited to see the graduation rate at Klamath Union High School – 90% this year – for the second year in a row. It’s something he doesn’t think he would have anticipated several years ago, when KU’s graduation rate was 65%.
Hillyer, who several years ago opted for 100% graduation rate as a mission, is celebrating the high marks.
“Overall, I think a lot of the efforts people are making to help students get their credits and also to improve our attendance are making a difference,” Hillyer said. “I think it just takes a lot of hard work. We saw a very big improvement in our attendance last year and I think that really helps with these numbers, too.”
KU’s Principal Tony Swan said he is also very pleased with KU’s results and credits the teachers and all staff.
“We are doing a much more concerted effort in tracking student credits and helping them obtain credit retrieval for classes that they have passed,” Swan said.
“You have to track the students very closely, you have to look at their credits early,” he added.
Swan said the high school specifically wants to ensure ninth-graders start out strong so they finish strong their senior year.
“When students are at school, they can learn the material,” Swan said. “They are more in the know about what is going on in their classroom … there is no replacement for the direct instruction from a teacher.”
Despite consistency in having a 90% graduation rate, Swan addressed that students often have to overcome challenges to graduate. And KU is there to help them get there.
“We know that our students have a lot of various challenges, some in-school, some out of school,” Swan said. “We have kids that are struggling with challenges of poverty or disruptive living situations that’s not in our control and it may not be in the student’s control, but we can provide support services here at the school that can be there for them and try to close some of the gaps that exist that are barriers for them learning and doing well in school.
“I think we’ve done a better job of that, focusing on keeping kids at school so we don’t lose them,” Swan added.
Swan said he’s like to see the school stay at a graduation rate between 90 and 100% – with 100% always the goal.
“We have to set lofty goals,” Swan said.
“Mathematically, it’s very difficult to reach that 100% but we are reaching for it.”
To view graduation rates and details online, go to https://www.oregon.gov/ode/reports-and-data/students/Pages/Cohort-Graduation-Rate.aspx.